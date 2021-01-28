Quebec City mosque co-founder decries lack of federal progress on curbing handguns

Quebec Islamic cultural centre president Boufeldja Benabdallah speaks at a news conference to honour the six victims of the 2017 Mosque shooting, Tuesday, January 29, 2019 in Quebec City. The co-founder of the Quebec City mosque where six people were gunned down and many others injured four years ago this week laments the lack of federal progress on handgun control in a new letter to the prime minister. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot