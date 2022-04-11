Accused in Quebec City sword attack to argue not criminally responsible for killings

Julien Fortin, centre, son of Suzanne Clermont who was stabbed to death on Halloween night by a man with a sword, is in tears in front of the memorial to his mother, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 in Quebec City. The man accused of two counts of murder in a sabre attack in Old Quebec on Halloween night 2020 doesn't deny the physical acts he's accused of, the trial judge told potential jurors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot