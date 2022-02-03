3 Montreal high school basketball coaches charged with sex crimes involving minors

Daniel Lacasse, 43, left to right, Charles-Xavier Boislard, 43, and Robert Luu, 31, are seen in a composite of three police handout photos. Montreal police say they are looking for other possible victims after three high school coaches at Ecole Saint-Laurent, a St-Laurent borough high school, were arrested this week on sex crime charges. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Police Service of Montreal, *MANDATORY CREDIT*