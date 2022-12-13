First Nations groups determining next steps in landfill search, consulting experts

Kyra Wilson, Chief of Long Plain First Nation speaks during the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) Special Chiefs Assembly (SCA) in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Indigenous groups in Manitoba are looking at commissioning their own feasibility study to search a landfill outside Winnipeg for the remains of two women believed to be the victims of an alleged serial killer after police declined to search the area.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby