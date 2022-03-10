Trudeau heads to Warsaw, Charest to join leadership race: In The News for March 10

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrives for a meeting with German Bundeswehr soldiers part of the NATO enhanced forward presence battalion at the Rukla military base some 100 kms west of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Germany is sending additional troops to Lithuania in response to Russia's military build-up on the border with Ukraine and the worsening security situation in the Baltic states. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mindaugas Kulbis