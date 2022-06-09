Crown drops case against federal civil servant in shipbuilding leak trial

Matthew Matchett, a federal public servant charged with one count of breach of trust for allegedly leaking secret cabinet documents about a contract between the federal government and Chantier Davie shipyard, leaves the Ottawa courthouse during a break in his trial on Monday, June 6, 2022. The Crown is dropping its case against a federal bureaucrat accused of leaking secret cabinet documents about a $700-million shipbuilding contract. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle