The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
2:10 p.m.
Manitoba health officials are reporting four new deaths of people who had COVID-19, as well as 92 new cases as of 9:30 a.m. this morning.
Three of today's new deaths were in the Winnipeg region, with the deceased ranging in age from their 60s to their 80s.
The fourth death was in the Interlake-Eastern health region.
Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate is 4.2 per cent provincially and 2.9 per cent in Winnipeg.
---
1:50 p.m.
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting five new cases of COVID-19 today.
Three of the cases are in the Western Zone and are close contacts of previously reported patients.
The other two are in the province's Central Zone, with one being tied to travel outside Atlantic Canada and the other currently under investigation.
Nova Scotia has 20 active cases of COVID-19.
---
1 p.m.
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today.
There are 53 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.
There are three people in hospital, with two in intensive care.
---
11:10 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 789 new cases of COVID-19 today and 11 additional deaths.
The province's Health Department says the number of hospitalizations rose by one to 551, while the number of people in intensive care was stable at 106.
Health authorities say 31,527 doses of vaccine were administered on Friday -- marking a new single-day high -- for a total of 681,487.
Quebec has reported 296,918 cases of COVID-19 and 10,535 deaths associated with the disease since the onset of the pandemic.
---
10:35 a.m.
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting no new cases of COVID-19 today.
There are now 33 active cases in the province and one patient is hospitalized.
There have been 1,465 cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick since the onset of the pandemic, as well as 30 virus-related deaths.
---
10:30 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 1,468 new COVID-19 cases in the province today.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says that includes 381 new infections in Toronto, 226 in Peel and 168 in York Region.
The province says there have been 11 more deaths linked to the virus.
Ontario reports that 676 patients are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, including 282 cases in intensive care.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2021.