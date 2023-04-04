B.C. nurses contract aims to recruit, retain and increase nurse-to-patient ratio

B.C. Premier David Eby, left, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talk with psychiatric nursing students Derin Omojokun, third left, and Abdul Amarkhil, right, at Kwantlen Polytechnic University, in Langley, B.C., on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. British Columbia will become the first Canadian province to adopt a nurse-to-patient ratio, as part of its plan to improve nursing workload standards in public health. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck