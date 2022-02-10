GoFundMe representatives to testify before MPs about funding of extremism

Trucks, now parked perpendicular to Wellington Street, are seen in front of the Chateau Laurier as a protest against COVID-19 restrictions that has been marked by gridlock and the sound of truck horns reaches its 14th day, in Ottawa, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Parliamentarians will hear from the crowdfunding site GoFundMe about what measures it has in place to prevent the funding of extremism. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang