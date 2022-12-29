Throw out 'misconceptions' and buckle up on buses, RCMP officer says after B.C. crash

First responders look over the scene of a bus crash on Highway 97C Okanagan Connector between Merritt and Kelowna in this Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 handout photo. An RCMP constable who interviewed survivors of the deadly Christmas Eve crash says it's time for passengers to throw out their false sense of security on buses and buckle up. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Bill Gerber *MANDATORY CREDIT*