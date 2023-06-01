Métis leaders want introduction, passage of self-government legislation this spring

OTTAWA - The president of the Métis National Council says leaders are urging the Liberal government to introduce and pass self-government legislation this spring.
Cassidy Caron made the comment at the start of a meeting in Ottawa between ministers and Métis leaders, co-chaired by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The council is comprised of Métis leaders from Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia and Ontario.
Caron says the nations have been working to sign self-government agreements and "eagerly look forward to the introduction and passage of Métis self-government implementation legislation in Parliament this session."
The Liberals have about a month to go before the House of Commons is set to rise for summer, and the government already has nine priority bills it wants passed.
Advancing Métis self-governance was among the Indigenous-related promises Trudeau made in the 2021 federal election campaign.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2023.