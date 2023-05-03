Astronaut Jeremy Hansen to carry Canada's flag at crowning of King Charles in London

Bernadette Christie, right, and her husband Bruce Christie of Grand Prairie, Alta., hang their Canadian flags along the fence where she and her husband are camped out days before the official coronation of King Charles III near Buckingham Palace along the Mall in London on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. The Prime Minister's Office still has yet to announce which eminent Canadians will be invited to join him for the coronation of King Charles in just three days. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette