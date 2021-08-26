Top doctor's decision to run in federal election criticized by Yukon Party

WHITEHORSE - The leader of the Yukon Party is criticizing a decision made by the territory's chief medical officer to run in the federal election during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Currie Dixon says in an open letter that Dr. Brendan Hanley's decision to run for the federal Liberal party shows his "partisanship" and raises questions about his decision-making process while working as the territory's top doctor.
Hanley took a leave of absence before announcing his candidacy in early August, looking to replace outgoing member of Parliament Larry Bagnell.
Yukon Premier Sandy Silver said when Hanley's run was announced that he was confident the territory's management of the COVID-19 pandemic would continue smoothly.
Hanley did not return a request for comment on the Yukon Party's allegations.
Hanley has been the territory's chief medical officer of health since 2008.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2021.