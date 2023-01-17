Coroner orders inquiry into death of 21-year-man at Montreal jail

Quebec's head coroner has ordered an inquest into the jail death of a Black man in Montreal following an altercation with correctional staff just before Christmas. People attend a vigil in memory of Nicous D'Andre Spring in Montreal, on Dec. 30, 2022. Spring, 21, was unlawfully detained on Dec. 24 when guards fitted his head with a spit hood and pepper-sprayed him twice. He died later in hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes