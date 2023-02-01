MPs to vote on proposal to resettle 10,000 displaced Uyghur people

Women sit holding pictures of victims and posters reading "We have a funeral. Our hearts bleed. Urumqi (capital of China's Xinjiang region) is burning", in front of the Chinese consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. MPs will vote this afternoon on whether to start a refugee program to resettle 10,000 Uyghurs fleeing persecution in China. THE CANADIAN PRESS- AP-Khalil Hamra