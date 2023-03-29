N.S. mass shooting inquiry report must deliver 'clear commentary': family lawyer

Nick Beaton, whose wife Kristen Beaton was killed in the April mass shooting, attends a march organized by families of victims demanding an inquiry, in Bible Hill, N.S., Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Beaton and the others who lobbied for the inquiry, will see the result of their demands for a full account of what happened, as the inquiry delivers its recommendations for reforms in a 2000-3000 page, seven-volume report. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan