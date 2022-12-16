TORONTO - Someone in Quebec must be on Santa's nice list.
A single winning ticket was drawn for Friday's $40 million Lotto Max jackpot.
The jackpot for the next draw on Dec. 20 will be an estimated $10 million.
TORONTO - Someone in Quebec must be on Santa's nice list.
A single winning ticket was drawn for Friday's $40 million Lotto Max jackpot.
The jackpot for the next draw on Dec. 20 will be an estimated $10 million.
The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.