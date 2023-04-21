Judge in Prince Rupert, B.C., strikes arguments as 'stupid' in contempt case

A gavel sits on the desk of the clerk during a House of Commons Committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. A Provincial Court judge in Prince Rupert, B.C. has sentenced a 46-year-old man to a year in jail for contempt of court, finding the man tried to circumvent the justice system with "pseudo-legal" and frivolous arguments. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick