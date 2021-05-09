Toronto family marks first Mother's Day in India under a cloud of pandemic anxiety

Hari Gopal Garg and his wife Komal Garg hold their baby Kaveri as they pose for a recent photo while in India. Komal Garg's first Mother's Day features some of the joy she was expecting, but tempered with fear and frustration as she awaits the green light to start enjoying family life at home. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Hari Gopal Garg *MANDATORY CREDIT*