Alberta man pleads guilty to killing woman and her 16-month-old son

Robert Major, seen in an undated handout photo, pleaded guilty two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Mchale Busch, 24, and her son, Noah McConnell. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Edmonton Police Service, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

HINTON, Alta. - An Alberta man has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of a woman and her 16-month-old son.

Robert Major entered the pleas in court today, and prosecutors say charges of interfering with human remains will likely be withdrawn at a later date.

Mchale Busch, who was 24, and her son, Noah McConnell, were found dead on Sept. 17, 2021, in Hinton, Alta., west of Edmonton.

The woman and her partner had moved into an apartment next to Major's three weeks earlier.

The Crown says it isn't known how Busch ended up in Major's apartment, but that is where he sexually assaulted her, strangled her and mutilated the body.

Court heard Major then suffocated the child by stuffing a sock in his mouth and putting a plastic bag over his head.

A three-day sentencing hearing is scheduled for November.

