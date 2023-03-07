A look at the players involved in federal efforts to address foreign interference

Canada's major political parties have accepted the results of the 2019 and 2021 election, and a panel of bureaucrats has determined the past two elections remained free and fair, an assessment that national security agencies agree with. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a podium during a visit with members of the Canadian Armed Forces at CFB Kingston in Kingston, Ont., Tuesday, March 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick