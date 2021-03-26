We're familiar with the feeling of coming out of another Okanagan winter, but this season was unlike any of us have never seen before, occuring in the midst of the pandemic.
And now... the days are brighter and longer, the vaccinations are rolling out, and the SOS Cafe has extended their hours from 7a.m. to 3 p.m.
We feel like we are warming up on the outside and the inside around here, and as we gradually move into a greater sense of normalcy, we look forward to the Foundation's plans and activities with optimism.
We are also excited for the arrival of our new CEO, Sally Ginter in May and are optimistic for our upcoming campaigns and initiatives as we roll them out this year.
We are approaching a huge milestone here at the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation: we are proud to say that we're celebrating our 40 year anniversary.
The Foundation started as a small group of individuals who worked together to improve the quality of healthcare at Penticton Regional Hospital.
Small beginnings and big dreams saw the first significant fundraising effort launched for $1.5 million for diagnostic equipment in 1988. The massive success of the campaign motivated the board of directors to continue the efforts.
Now, 40 years later, we continue to be dedicated to supporting health services in our communities for the benefit of the people in our community. You give, you receive. It is a beautiful cycle!
We are currently focusing on the critical needs fund campaign which lives up to its name: funds are assigned to address the most critical medical and clinical needs in the South Okanagan region. These funds are used to shorten the time people must wait for diagnosis or treatment in precarious situations.
If you have experienced a life-altering medical crisis and received high quality care, you may have felt the desire to give back in a meaningful way. You can now name your caregiver (an individual or hospital unit) through a donation. We will ensure your gratitude is shared with that physician, nurse or department.
What a beautiful gift to give to someone who has helped you in your time of need. And the best part? It will help those individuals to continue to offer elevated care to even more people in our community.
This month we are very grateful to receive a $5,000 donation from Legion Branch No. 40 which was raised through their annual poppy sale initiative.
What is impressive about this donation is that despite the members not being able to be in public soliciting donations for poppies, they still donated the same annual amount. To all the members of Penticton Legion Branch No. 40, we thank you for your hard work and continued support.
Lastly, the Auxiliary to the Penticton Regional Hospital Society presented the Foundation with a cheque for $10,000 which completed their $100,000 pledge from 2019 towards one of the trauma rooms in the new PRH Emergency Department. We are grateful for all of the efforts of their hardworking and caring volunteers.
We are confident that things will continue to improve through 2021 and for now we continue to be thankful for our incredible frontline workers who have kept us safe throughout the last year. To our donors, we say thank you for giving for the last 40 years! It is because of you that we have such incredible healthcare in the South Okanagan and Similkameen.
Peter Verge is the communications manager at the SOS Medical Foundation.