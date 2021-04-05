Autistic people in Penticton and everywhere else in Canada will have the opportunity to participate in the first-ever virtual autism job fair.
Dozens of Canada’s top employers are coming together virtually for the annual Spectrum Works job fair, a national initiative that seeks to find meaningful work for people with autism. According to the Canadian Survey on Disability 2017, 77% of Canadian autistic adults are unemployed.
This year’s event includes hiring managers from major companies including TD, Rogers, Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart, Purolator, RBC and more. Participants can sign up for job interviews, skill and resume workshops and community service provider consultations.
The virtual event runs Thursday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (PT). Those interested can register online at SpectrumWorks.ca.
The fair coincides with this, World Autism Month. Autism spectrum disorder is a developmental disability that typically shows up in speech, communication and behavioural difficulties, but its effects vary widely in each person.
Approximately one in 66 children and youth in Canada is diagnosed with ASD, according to a 2018 report of the National Autism Spectrum Disorder Surveillance System.