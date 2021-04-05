Following last week’s COVID-19 public heath order that shut down indoor dining in B.C. eateries, the District of Summerland has moved quickly to further expedite the approval process for the temporary use of sidewalks, parking stalls, and roads to support local businesses.
Effective immediately, businesses can use the rapid review process to set up patios to support outdoor dining as well as enhance outdoor shopping experiences. This interim rapid review process will be available for the duration of the current public health order restricting indoor dining.
“Following our January decision to waive 2021 business licence fees, this is another example of council’s commitment to work in partnership with our local businesses during these uncertain times,” Summerland Mayor Toni Boot said in a press release.
Such requests will be handled by district staff and there is no cost to apply.
For more information, visit www.summerland.ca. To apply, email kjohnson@summerland.ca or call 250-404-4096.