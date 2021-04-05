The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Sunday
8:26 a.m. Riverside Drive, Penticton. Medical first response.
10:31 a.m. Evergreen Drive, Penticton. Medical first response.
11:17 a.m. Bufflehead Place, Oliver. Burning complaint.
11:41 a.m. Kinney Avenue, Penticton. Needle pickup.
12:53 p.m. Riva Ridge, PIB. Motor-vehicle incident.
2:50 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, PIB. Medical first response.
3:43 p.m. Highway 97, Summerland. Fuel leak.
4:11 p.m. Highway 97, Summerland. Motor-vehicle incident.
4:18 p.m. Black Sage Road, Osoyoos. Wildfire.
4:41 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
9:13 p.m. Aspen Place, Missezula Lake. Chimney fire.
10:21 p.m. Penticton Avenue, Penticton. Assist other agency.
11:56 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.
Monday
12:05 a.m. Martin Street, Penticton. Public service.
6:32 a.m. Similkameen Drive, Princeton. Alarm.