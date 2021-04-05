The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Sunday

8:26 a.m. Riverside Drive, Penticton. Medical first response.

10:31 a.m. Evergreen Drive, Penticton. Medical first response.

11:17 a.m. Bufflehead Place, Oliver. Burning complaint.

11:41 a.m. Kinney Avenue, Penticton. Needle pickup.

12:53 p.m. Riva Ridge, PIB. Motor-vehicle incident.

2:50 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, PIB. Medical first response.

3:43 p.m. Highway 97, Summerland. Fuel leak.

4:11 p.m. Highway 97, Summerland. Motor-vehicle incident.

4:18 p.m. Black Sage Road, Osoyoos. Wildfire.

4:41 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

9:13 p.m. Aspen Place, Missezula Lake. Chimney fire.

10:21 p.m. Penticton Avenue, Penticton. Assist other agency.

11:56 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.

Monday

12:05 a.m. Martin Street, Penticton. Public service.

6:32 a.m. Similkameen Drive, Princeton. Alarm.