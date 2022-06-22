Penticton's very-own Little Library opened Wednesday outside Penticton City Hall.
The vision of several retired educators, the lending library was built to represent the apple growing industry of the early 20th century.
A history of Penticton orchards and the Kettle Valley Railway is printed on the back of the library.
It's free to take a book, but you are encouraged to donate a book once you take one.
This is the first little library on public property. There are several peppered around the city, but on private land.
The vision was created by retired educators Bonnie Bodtker, Pam Butters, Janice MacIntyre and Viv McElgunn-Lieskovsky, all members of the Beyond Words book club.
It got started with a Community Foundation South Okanagan Similkameen grant of $500.
McElgunn-Lieskovsky thanked Kim English from the Community Foundation; Adam Goodwin, social development manager for the City of Penticton; Patricia Tribe of Literacy Now; teacher Travis Kroschinsky and his woodworking students from Princess Margaret Secondary School; Pen-Hi vice-principal Jen Wingham and her leadership students; Matheson Creek Farms for the donation of an orchard box; Speedy Glass for donating plexiglass; Heather MacDonald and Todd Whyte for their help with the install and Penticton city council.