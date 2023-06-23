A proposal to construct a multi-family residential development, which will include 29 townhouse units, received a development variance permit at Tuesday’s meeting of Penticton City Council.
Council voted 7-0 in favour of the permit that will include increasing the height of a retaining wall within a required yard (east) from 1.2 to 2.48 meters above the approved grade.
The proposal at 206 Marina Way, 201, 203, 225 and 247 Vancouver Avenue was significantly scaled back in density from the previous 99-unit proposal with apartment and townhouse units to a 29-unit townhouse only development.