Member of Parliament Richard Cannings has been recognized by the Canadian Wildlife Federation.
Cannings, a Penticton resident, won the Past Presidents’ Canadian Legislator Award.
“As the Member of Parliament for South Okanagan-West Kootenay, Richard Cannings recently presented two private members bills in the House of Commons, one with the goal of restoring protections to local lakes and rivers in the region, and the other to establish a new Canadian Environmental Bill of Rights,” the Federation wrote in a press release, Wednesday.
Prior to his election in 2015, Cannings worked as a biologist specializing in birds, taught at the University of British Columbia, wrote books about natural history, and was a member of the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada.
He was also a founding member of the Meadowlark Nature Festival’s board of directors.
In total there were nine awards presented. Sonya Richmond of Sechelt, B.C. won the Stan Hodgkiss Outdoorsperson of the Year Award.
Richmond is the creator of Come Walk With Us, a national outreach project to inspire young Canadians to explore and conserve nature. In 2019, Richmond launched an expedition and campaign to explore the Trans Canada Trail.
Her goal was to visit 15,000 communities and inspire people to reconnect with nature through citizen science. Richmond and her partner have given more than 100 presentations, published more than 700 blogs and hiked more than 10,000 kilometres.