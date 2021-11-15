At the request of other communities, the City of Penticton has activated the Penticton Emergency Support Services (ESS) team to support flooding evacuees from communities and rural areas in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and elsewhere in the region. For anyone impacted, please refer to the RDOS emergency webpage for the latest addresses on Evacuation Alerts and Evacuation Orders.
To access ESS services in Penticton, evacuees are to call 1-833-498-3770 to register over the phone. Those without access to a phone should register at 2965 South Main Street, Penticton (Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre).
At this time, there is no risk of flooding in Penticton. The City continues to monitor the local situation.
The Province of BC is alerting people to extreme weather, including heavy rains and floods that are impacting roads, businesses and services across BC. If you don’t need to travel, please stay off the roads. Check for road closures and updates on Drive BC.