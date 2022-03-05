Schools

Tennis anyone?

Students from grades 3-5 at Queen’s Park Elementary School recently completed a two-week indoor tennis instruction program. Coaches Jim Kocsis and Ken Naylor from the Penticton Tennis Club organized the sessions. Through the support of Tennis B.C. and a private donor, the school was able to acquire a class set of equipment to sustain the program moving forward. Principal Ron Manning, welcomed the program into the school and is pleased to supplement the schools PE program with a popular lifetime sport.