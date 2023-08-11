Peachfest wraps for another year

The newly crowned Miss Penticton, Kelsey Laing waves to the crowds at the 2022 Penticton Peach Festival parade in Downtown Penticton.

Today (Friday, Aug. 11, 2023)

• Home Hardware Kids Zone in Gyro Park, 9 a.m.-noon

• Flying Fools high dive show, noon, Chayce Kennedy Duo, 12:30 p.m., Canadian Tire Mega Motocross,1 p.m., Black Widow Rope Spinners, 1:30 p.m., Don’t Speak, 2 p.m., Flying Fools high dive show, 2:45 p.m., Scotty Berg Band, 3:15 p.m., Canadian Tire Mega Motocross, 4 p.m., Rock Steady, 4:30 p.m, Seattle All-City Band, 5:30 p.m., Dreams, a tribute to Fleetwood Mac, 6 p.m., Flying Fools high dive team, 7 p.m., Arrival, a tribute to ABBA, 7:30 p.m., Reel Peachfest film festival, 9 p.m., Eagle Eyes, a tribute to The Eagles, 9:30 p.m., Okanagan Lake Park

• Crowning of Miss Penticton, the Cleland Theatre, 7 p.m.

• Shooting Star Amusements, Rotary Park in Penticton, daily starting at 4 p.m., Saturday and Sundays starting at 11 a.m.

Saturday

• Peters Bros. Grande Parade, 10 a.m.-noon, parade begins on Main Street at Eckhardt Ave., before turning left on Wade Avenue, right on Winnipeg Street and left on Lakeshore Drive, ending at the Rose Garden.

• Flying Fools high dive team, noon, Great White North,1 2:30 p.m., Black Widow Rope Spinners, 1:15 p.m., Justin Glibbery Quintet, 1:45 p.m., Flying Fools high dive team, 2:45 p.m., Dallas Arcand, 3:15 p.m., Mason Burns Band, 4 p.m., Dallas Arcand, 5 p.m., Rann Berry’s Time Machine Back to the 80s, 5;30 p.m., Flying Fools high dive show, 7 p.m., Doug and the Slugs, 7:30 p.m., Reel Peachfest film festival, 9 p.m., 54-40, 9:30 p.m., Okanagan Lake Park

• JCI Peach Festival Beach Volleyball Tournament, Skaha Lake Park, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

• 18th annual Sheila Bishop Memorial Wooden Bat Slopitch Tournament, Lions Park

• Elks pancake breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Penticton Elks Hall

• Portland Rosarians hosting Rose Planting Ceremony, Penticton Rose Garden, 8:30 a.m.

• Penticton Pistoleras roller derby team demonstration, outdoor skating rink beside City Hall, noon

Sunday

• Kiddie’s Day Parade, presented by Minuteman Press, 300 block of downtown to Okanagan Lake Park, 11:30 a.m.

• Valley First Kiddies Day, activities begin at noon: Flying Fools high dive show, 1:30 p.m., 13 Broken Bones,

2 p.m., Black Widow Rope Spinners, 2:45 p.m., The Young ‘Uns, 3:15 p.m., Flying Fools high dive show, 4 p.m., Kristi Neumann Band, 4:30 p.m., Flying Fools high dive team, 5;30 p.m., The Hip Replacements, tribute to Gord Downie and the Tragically Hip, 6 p.m., Reel Peachfest film festival, 7 p.m., High Voltage, a tribute to AC/DC, 8 p.m.

• JCI Peach Festival Beach Volleyball Tournament, Skaha Lake Park, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

• RPR Heating Peach Duro Mountain Bike Race, Three Blind Mice, 10 a.m.

• Skaha Lake Ultra Swim, begins at Skaha Lake Park, 7 a.m., ends around 1:30 p.m. in Okanagan Falls

