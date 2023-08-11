Today (Friday, Aug. 11, 2023)
• Home Hardware Kids Zone in Gyro Park, 9 a.m.-noon
• Flying Fools high dive show, noon, Chayce Kennedy Duo, 12:30 p.m., Canadian Tire Mega Motocross,1 p.m., Black Widow Rope Spinners, 1:30 p.m., Don’t Speak, 2 p.m., Flying Fools high dive show, 2:45 p.m., Scotty Berg Band, 3:15 p.m., Canadian Tire Mega Motocross, 4 p.m., Rock Steady, 4:30 p.m, Seattle All-City Band, 5:30 p.m., Dreams, a tribute to Fleetwood Mac, 6 p.m., Flying Fools high dive team, 7 p.m., Arrival, a tribute to ABBA, 7:30 p.m., Reel Peachfest film festival, 9 p.m., Eagle Eyes, a tribute to The Eagles, 9:30 p.m., Okanagan Lake Park
• Crowning of Miss Penticton, the Cleland Theatre, 7 p.m.
• Shooting Star Amusements, Rotary Park in Penticton, daily starting at 4 p.m., Saturday and Sundays starting at 11 a.m.
Saturday
• Peters Bros. Grande Parade, 10 a.m.-noon, parade begins on Main Street at Eckhardt Ave., before turning left on Wade Avenue, right on Winnipeg Street and left on Lakeshore Drive, ending at the Rose Garden.
• Flying Fools high dive team, noon, Great White North,1 2:30 p.m., Black Widow Rope Spinners, 1:15 p.m., Justin Glibbery Quintet, 1:45 p.m., Flying Fools high dive team, 2:45 p.m., Dallas Arcand, 3:15 p.m., Mason Burns Band, 4 p.m., Dallas Arcand, 5 p.m., Rann Berry’s Time Machine Back to the 80s, 5;30 p.m., Flying Fools high dive show, 7 p.m., Doug and the Slugs, 7:30 p.m., Reel Peachfest film festival, 9 p.m., 54-40, 9:30 p.m., Okanagan Lake Park
• JCI Peach Festival Beach Volleyball Tournament, Skaha Lake Park, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
• 18th annual Sheila Bishop Memorial Wooden Bat Slopitch Tournament, Lions Park
• Elks pancake breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Penticton Elks Hall
• Portland Rosarians hosting Rose Planting Ceremony, Penticton Rose Garden, 8:30 a.m.
• Penticton Pistoleras roller derby team demonstration, outdoor skating rink beside City Hall, noon
Sunday
• Kiddie’s Day Parade, presented by Minuteman Press, 300 block of downtown to Okanagan Lake Park, 11:30 a.m.
• Valley First Kiddies Day, activities begin at noon: Flying Fools high dive show, 1:30 p.m., 13 Broken Bones,
2 p.m., Black Widow Rope Spinners, 2:45 p.m., The Young ‘Uns, 3:15 p.m., Flying Fools high dive show, 4 p.m., Kristi Neumann Band, 4:30 p.m., Flying Fools high dive team, 5;30 p.m., The Hip Replacements, tribute to Gord Downie and the Tragically Hip, 6 p.m., Reel Peachfest film festival, 7 p.m., High Voltage, a tribute to AC/DC, 8 p.m.
• JCI Peach Festival Beach Volleyball Tournament, Skaha Lake Park, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
• RPR Heating Peach Duro Mountain Bike Race, Three Blind Mice, 10 a.m.
• Skaha Lake Ultra Swim, begins at Skaha Lake Park, 7 a.m., ends around 1:30 p.m. in Okanagan Falls