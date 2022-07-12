A pair of public consultation sessions have been scheduled to gather feedback on a proposed three-storey, 16-unit apartment building at 665 Ellis St. in downtown Penticton.
Because the project requires an amendment to the Official Community Plan, city staff will first consult with the public to test the waters and report back to council before embarking on the formal regulatory process.
Ryzak Properties – the firm behind a separate 219-unit residential project at 955 Timmins St. – has proposed just 17 parking spaces on the site, three fewer than required in the zoning bylaw. To get around that, Ryzak has proposed a $26,000 cash-in-lieu payment to the city and creation of five extra spots for bikes.
Residents are invited to learn more and share their feedback during an online consultation session, Thursday, July 21, from 6:30-8 p.m., and in person on Saturday, July 21, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Penticton library auditorium.
To find out more about the project or register for the online session, visit www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca.