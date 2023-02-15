The City of West Kelowna will no longer require staff to have COVID-19 vaccinations as a condition of employment, effective immediately.
“Now that public health measures have changed self-isolation requirements for COVID-19 to focusing on remaining home when sick, the city is suspending its COVID-19 vaccination policy for staff,” said Paul Gipps, chief administrative officer, in a news release.
There was no one currently off work because of the policy anyway.
“We continue to follow communicable disease
prevention in the city and promote shared responsibility to maintain a healthy workplace,” Gipps said.
The policy, which required proof of vaccination, was applied to all city staff in October 2021.
Courts and other legal bodies across Canada have consistently ruled that workplace vaccine mandates are legal.