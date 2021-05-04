A financial gift of $25,000 has been made to Moog and Friends Hospice House by the mister Blake foundation of Vancouver.
Established by Blake V.L. Elliott Jr., the uniquely named mister Blake foundation supports a diverse list of charities around the world that help African villages, orphans in Belarus and a number of Canadian causes including diabetes and community organizations.
“With donations down due to the COVID pandemic, this is wonderful support for our mission to provide the very best of care for our patients at Moog and Friends Hospice House,” said Ruth Sawyer, chair of the Penticton and District Hospice Society
“The fact that this donation was made during national Hospice and Palliative Care Week makes it even more special.”
Prior to a long and successful career in the music industry, Blake was discovered at a Vancouver-area talent show when he was a 14-year-old singer. The release of “Blue Rain” saw his popularity soar when it became a hit on Jango internet radio. Since then, he has released 27 songs on Jango and CBC Radio 3 and other stations for a combined total of 1.6 million plays worldwide.
He also has recorded a number of albums, including a cover of “We’ll Reach the Sky Tonight,” a song by the late Rita McNeil.
Blake has recently stepped away from music to spend more time with his two shelties and his sports cars.