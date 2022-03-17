The Okanagan School of the Arts has been inspired to offer a fresh range of programming to coincide with the inaugural Ignite the Arts Festival, which goes March 25 to April 3.
New courses include an introductory class to American Sign Language and Deaf Culture, which will teach vocabulary, grammar and syntax. This workshop will run from March 21 through March 23 and is open to participants ages 13 and older.
On March 26, local artist Roberta Far will launch her acrylic painting workshop. Her step-by-step landscape process will cover colour, light, composition, distance and technique. Over five consecutive Saturdays, participants will gain the skills required to analyze a landscape composition using common sense and intuition.
A popular partnership with Debra Cherniawsky Durrer of Artables continues with a flower painting class. Join her on Sunday, March 27, and learn a speed painting technique as you create a beautiful piece of floral art.
Two outstanding facilitators have partnered to present a unique and exciting program for spring Break. Drama instructor Renee Iaci and improv teacher Isaac Gilbert will run a week-long intensive for teens, starting on Monday, March 28. The workshop will demonstrate the foundations of theatre and comedy.
For information about these and other programs, or to register, visit www.okanaganschoolofthearts.com/courses. In-person registration is available at Cowork Penticton from 9-11 a.m. each weekday.