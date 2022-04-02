This coming Monday evening, April 4th, Don Gayton will present his talk: "Climate, Fire, and Us":
“After an Okanagan summer of record-breaking weather, wildfire and smoke, it is time for a re-think. Ecologist and environmentalist Don Gayton will present an overview of fire ecology in the Okanagan, followed by an interactive discussion on how we can confront the twin challenges of climate change and wildfire. Fire history, the role of Indigenous cultural burning and options for the future will be explored.”
I encourage you to come out and hear the penultimate talk in our Winter 2022 Speaker Series. This is an issue that will be on all of our minds as we head into another summer.
All presentations are held in the lecture theatre at the Penticton campus of Okanagan College (583 Duncan Ave West) starting at 7:00 pm. Note there is no charge for parking in the college lot after 6:00 pm.
Admission is by donation to support students in need at the Penticton campus.
Further details about our upcoming talks can be found on our website at http://ocspeakersseries.weebly.com/. Our final talk in our series will be a presentation by Penticton FireSmart.
Please remember to bring both your vaccine passport and your proof of identification and have both ready when you are checked in. When you tell your friends about Don’s talk, please let them know about the vaccine passport and proof of identification; we don’t want people to go away disappointed because they could not hear the presentation.