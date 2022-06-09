Mayor John Vassilaki officially declared June 5-11 as Pride Week in Penticton, Tuesday.
(The week is being shared with Seniors Week.)
Madeline Terbasket and Melisa Edgerly, on behalf of South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society, made a brief presentation to council during this week’s committee of the whole session.
Meanwhile, council approved a rainbow crosswalk on Power Street between Queen’s Park School and the Penticton Community Centre following a presentation by Nicole Simmons on behalf of the school.
Simmons highlighted comments from young students in her remarks.