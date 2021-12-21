Tuesday, Dec. 21
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, Tuesday Lunch Special, 11:30 a.m., $8 (includes tea or coffee), partner bridge, 12:45 p.m.
• Penticton Duplicate Bridge Club, 7 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1370 Church St.
• Teen Studio Art Program at Penticton Art Gallery, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
• Tremendous Trivia at Slackwater Brewing, 6-8:30 p.m.
• Light Up the Arts, an annual arts and gift sale, Monday through Saturdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre in Summerland.
• Holiday Brunch at The Bench Market, Tuesday, through Friday, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
• Now showing at the Penticton Art Gallery: “Under 500 Exhibition & Sale,” showcasing hundreds of works of art created by artists from across the province for $500 or less
• Now playing at Penticton’s Landmark Cinemas 7: “Spiderman No Way Home,” (PG, 150 minutes); “Nightmare Alley,” (14A, 150 minutes); “West Side Story,” (PG, 156 minutes); “Encanto,” (G, 109 minutes); “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” (PG, 124 minutes)’ for showtimes and tickets: landmarkcinemas. com/showtimes/penticton
Wednesday, Dec. 22
• Grand opening of Highway 97 Brewing Company’s new location, 200 Ellis Street, noon-8 p.m.
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, cribbage, 1 p.m., blood donor clinic, 1 p.m. (must register online)
• Music Bingo at Brexit Pub, 8 p.m.
• Now showing at the Oliver Theatre: “Eternals” (PG, 157 minutes), Wednesday and Thursday only.
Thursday, Dec. 23
• Live music at the Cannery Brewing Co. featuring Dale Basnett , 5-7 p.m
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, carpet bowling, 10:15 a.m., table tennis, 3:30 p.m.
• Penticton Duplicate Bridge Club, 1 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1370 Church St.
• Trivia and Taco Thursday at the Barley Mill Brew Pub, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 24
• Bogners takeout Christmas turkey dinner, available from 2:30-5:30 p.m., order in advance at bogners.ca, a donation to SOWINS with each purchase
• Pub trivia at Brexit, 7-9 p.m.
• Down the Rabbit Hole & Ornamented II at Leir House Cultural Centre, 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 25
• Special Christmas Day turkey dinner for clients of the Penticton Soupateria Society, 150 Orchard Ave., 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., take-out only.
• Christmas take-out turkey dinner at Penticton Lakeside Resort, available from 4-6 p.m.
• Bogners takeout Christmas turkey dinner, 2:30-5:30 p.m., order in advance at bogners.ca
Sunday, Dec. 26
• Penticton Elks Lodge, PJ Party, breakfast, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Grimms meat draw, 2 p.m., dinner, 5:30 p.m., live music with Thirteen Broken Bones, 6:30 p.m.
• Home Hardware Christmas camps at Apex Mountain Resort, five consecutive days of two-hour group lessons, Dec. 26-31, $260 (cut off is Dec. 22 to register)
• Boxing Day All-Day Happy Hour, Slackwater Brewing Co.
• Meat draw at Barley Mill Brew Pub, in support of Pathways Addictions and Resource Centre, 1:30, 2:15 and 3 p.m.
• Down the Rabbit Hole & Ornamented II at Leir House Cultural Centre, free, 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Send us your events for New Year's Eve - where applicable - and the week ahead. This is a free community service offered by The Herald's newsroom. Email: editor@pentictonherald.ca