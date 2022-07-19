A B.C. nurse has been suspended for six months for creating fake COVID-19 vaccine cards.
Sarah Jones of Castlegar used “her position, experience, credibility in public health, and her knowledge of the vaccination system to effect the fraudulent creation of four vaccine cards,” said a notice posted Friday by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives.
Jones told different versions of events to her employer, witnesses, and the regulatory body, it said. “Her conduct was deemed a marked ethical departure from the conduct expected of a nurse.”
Jones entered into a consent agreement with the college to address the professional misconduct which occurred last year.
As part of the terms, Jones also agreed to undergo remedial education in professional ethics.
British Columbians were required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination starting last September to enter restaurants, clubs, casinos, events, theatres, gyms and other facilities. The vaccine requirement was lifted in April.
The B.C. government had said records entered into the provincial vaccine registry are reviewed to prevent fraud. Submitted records suspected to be fraudulent were reported to police.
In January, Vancouver Coastal Health said some Downtown Eastside residents were being offered money to get vaccinated under another person’s name and information in an attempt to fraudulently obtain a vaccine passport.