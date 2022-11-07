Richard Cannings and the rest of the federal NDP are celebrating the one-time doubling of GST rebates to help Canadians catch up with inflation.
Following months of lobbying by the opposition New Democrats, the federal Liberal government announced this past Friday it will issue one-off payments this month of the GST rebate.
Payments are based on income, with maximum amount available to singles set at $467 and for couples at $612, plus up to $161 for each child.
“We fought hard to get more money in your pocket, but if Liberals had listened to New Democrats months ago, British Columbians would have already seen this help,” said Cannings, the MP for South Okanagan West Kootenay, in a press release.
“Friday’s GST rebate is an important first step – but with a looming recession more needs to be done to help families. We know that the Liberals can take concrete action to help people today – they can close tax loopholes and make rich CEOs pay what they owe, tackle corporate greed and improve Employment Insurance so that if a recession does happen, no worker is left behind.”