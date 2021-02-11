Apex Mountain property owners go to the polls March 27 – or sooner, if they choose to mail in their ballots or vote early – to decide if they want to establish an official fire department.
The referendum is required for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen to gain public assent for borrowing up to $3 million to establish the service, purchase a truck and build a fire hall.
Paying back the full $3 million over 25 years would cost the owner of a $300,000 property at Apex approximately $335 annually, according to the RDOS. The same property owner’s share of operating costs would be about $409 annually, for a total of $744. Taxation would start in 2022.
Property owners would then expect to enjoy a decease in their insurance costs by virtue of having a recognized, certified fire department protecting their homes, although the RDOS is advising people to contact their insurers directly to confirm what the savings would be.
RDOS staff will outline the proposal and take questions at a virtual town-hall meeting on Feb. 17 from 7-8 p.m. For more information or to register, visit www.rdosregionalconnections.ca.
There are three ways to vote in the referendum.
Due to the pandemic, the RDOS is encouraging people to take advantage of mail-in ballots, which will start going out upon request later this month.
An advanced poll will open at the RDOS office at 101 Martin St on March 17, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Finally, a general polling station will be set up on March 27, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the Rippin Rascals Daycare at the Beaconsfield Lodge on Apex Mountain.
It will mark at least the third time the RDOS has gone to referendum on the matter, following votes in 1991 and 2007.
Apex Mountain is currently served by a volunteer fire brigade, which in recent years has undertaken fundraising drives to buy equipment and received a truck donated by Bryan Reid Sr., founder of Pioneer Log Homes, which is featured in HGTV’s "Timber Kings.”