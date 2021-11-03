Penticton finally has a policy to match changes to provincial legislation that now require local governments to submit individual property owners’ applications to exclude land from the Agricultural Land Reserve.
Prior to the change, which took effect in September 2020, property owners submitted their own applications to the Agricultural Land Commission.
However, the B.C. government changed the process in a bid to strengthen protection of farmland and in doing so thrust local governments into the role of gatekeeper.
The city’s policy, which was adopted unanimously by council at its meeting Tuesday, contains two main criteria that must be met for the municipality to consider forwarding an exclusion application to the ALC.
The first requires a property owner to exhaust all other options available through the ALC, such as applications for non-conforming uses.
The second requires that the property in question not be designated for agriculture in the Official Community Plan.
“If a property is designated as agriculture, this means that the city envisions it long-term to be used for agriculture,” city planner Nicole Capewell told council.
The policy also requires exclusion applications to be vetted by a pair of city committees, then put out for public consultation, ahead of a final decision by council.
Even if council agrees to forward an exclusion application to the ALC, the final decision will still rest with the ALC.
Approximately 4.6 million hectares of land are protected by B.C.’s Agricultural Land Reserve, which was created in 1973 to protect the province’s most fertile areas and preserve its ability to produce food.