Interior Health isn’t saying much about the death of a patient earlier this week in the psychiatric ward at Penticton Regional Hospital.
In a brief statement issued Wednesday, an IH executive said the incident happened just before 9 p.m. Monday.
“It is important to stress that there was no direct threat to staff or other patients on the unit,” said Dr. Shallen Letwin, vice-president of clinical operations for the South Okanagan.
“The safety and security of our staff and patients is our top priority and we recognize this is still a distressing situation for staff and patients on the unit and concerning for their families. Our priority is to ensure that all those directly impacted have access to the supports they need.”
Letwin said IH is “thoroughly investigating the incident.
“The RCMP were contacted immediately and are conducting a separate investigation, so Interior Health is unable to speak to additional details about the incident at this time,” added Letwin.
Mounties confirmed in a separate release that its working with the BC Coroners Service on its investigation, but offered no additional details.