Wayne McDougall, vice-president and media liaison for the Penticton Scottish Festival has an extra reason to look forward to this week’s event.
McDougall has also been chosen as the Chieftain for the day.
"It's quiet and honour to be chieftain," a modest McDougall said in an interview. "It allows me to meet and greet and help people get the best out of their experience at the festival."
The seventh annual event will be held at King's Park in Penticton on Saturday with the gates opening at 8 a.m.
The festival offers a full range of activities including Highland dancing, heavy events, whisky school, piping competitions, cultural tent, massed bands, kids' zone, entertainment stage and a beverage garden.
Six pipe bands will be in attendance and in total there will be more than 150 participants from various parts of Alberta and B.C. One judge hails from Scotland.
In total there are 50 volunteers involved with the event which is headed this year by president Elizabeth Smith.
Promoting the festival hasn't been a challenge, McDougall said. They've been making appearances at other events for the past several months, most recently the Father Day’s Fun event for Discovery House. Everybody has heard of the Scottish Festival.
"A lot of people are itching to come back to something that quite resembles what normal used to be," McDougall said. "At a Scottish Festival, there's a number of things going on concurrently and you're encouraged to wander around the park. There are grandstands at each of the event venues. It's kind of a three-ring circus."
The most excitement, McDougall said, is at the opening ceremonies which begin at 12:30 p.m. There's also a lot to see during the official closing which is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
Pricing is affordable with an adult pass $15, seniors and students $12 each, elementary school kids $5 and kids ages 5 and under are free.
As a bonus, there is a free event on Friday night. A concert featuring Ceol an hEireann and the Vale United Pipe Band will be held at King's Park beginning at 7 p.m. This won’t interfere with any of the scheduled Canada Day events at Gyro Park and the fireworks.
For a full schedule of events and more details visit: PentictonScottishfestival.ca