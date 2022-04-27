Editor’s note: The following police blotter was supplied by the Penticton RCMP detachment, which says it’s aiming to share monthly updates on noteworthy investigations and recap previous news releases.
Police investigate stolen Manitoba Cycling trailer
On Thursday, March 24, the Penticton RCMP received a report of a stolen utility trailer. This trailer belonged to Manitoba Cycling, a cycling group travelling to Penticton from Winnipeg. Inside this trailer were 17 high-end bicycles, including bicycle equipment, bike accessories, and tools, worth approximately $100,000 to $125,000. Four of the bikes were recovered March 28 in Summerland but the rest are still missing.
Police investigate a pedestrian hit and run
On Friday, April 1, Penticton RCMP responded to a report of a man struck by a vehicle in the 1400 block of Main Street. The male suffered a broken leg, and the vehicle took off. Police identified the vehicle’s make and model, but the license plate is still outstanding. Local CCTV canvass is still underway.
Firearm and drugs seized after early morning traffic stop
On Friday, April 8, Penticton RCMP conducted a traffic stop of a known prohibited driver. As the investigation progressed, a search of the vehicle uncovered a sawed-off 12-guage shotgun and a duffle bag with 28 grams of methamphetamine, 53 grams of cocaine, and other evidence of drug trafficking. Additionally, police arrested the vehicle passenger on four outstanding warrants.
Man arrested after fleeing from police, driving vehicle on KVR trail
On Thursday, April 14, police attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle. That vehicle failed to stop and subsequently fled from police by driving along the KVR trail at a high rate of speed. The driver eventually abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. Police tracked the driver and located him a short distance away; he was arrested without further incident.
Police assist with structure fire
On Friday, April 15, at 2 a.m., police assisted the Penticton Fire Department with a fully engulfed structure fire in the hilly brush behind the Okanagan Lake Marina. A large homeless camp with a massive log structure, akin to a log cabin, was fully engulfed in flames. No one was injured and the fire department was able to safety extinguish the blaze.
Man arrested following domestic assault with weapon
On Saturday, April 16, police responded to an abandoned 911 call. Call-takers spoke with a woman who alleged her boyfriend hit her in the forehead with a bat. The man was located a short distance away and arrested without incident. The man had a lengthy and violent criminal record and was held in custody by police for a bail hearing.
Police investigate break and enter at PIB office
Overnight on Monday, April 18, a Penticton Indian Band office was broken into and two laptops were stolen. Forensic Identification Section officers attended to collect evidence. The incident is still under investigation.
Dumpster fire burns two cars
On Tuesday, April 19, Penticton RCMP attended with Penticton Fire Department a report of a dumpster fire on Government Street that spread to nearby hedges and then two vehicles parked close by. The fire destroyed both vehicles.
Bomb scare
On Saturday, April 23, Penticton RCMP was alerted to a threat of a bomb at the Cleland Theatre. The centre was successfully evacuated and police conducted several sweeps of the facility. The bomb threat was deemed false. Witness and CCTV canvass underway.
Police assist paramedics being threatened at local shelter
On Wednesday, April 26, 2022, Penticton RCMP attended a local homeless shelter to assist BC EHS paramedics who were being threatened while providing life-saving measures to an unconscious person. Police located the suspect responsible. The man was arrested and charges of uttering threats and resisting arrest will be forwarded to Crown counsel for consideration.