A compelling presentation secured the top spot at the eighth annual UBC Okanagan Three Minute Thesis (3MT) competition on Wednesday.
Robyn Thomas spoke about the challenges family caregivers of children with medical complexities face. Thomas, a Master of Arts student in Interdisciplinary Graduate Studies, captivated judges with her thesis, "Developing the role of the volunteer in supporting family caregivers of children living with medical complexity: A Delphi Study."
She took home first place and the top prize of $3,000. Thomas also took home the alumniUBC People’s Choice award.
“I’m honoured to have won this competition alongside so many brilliant graduate student researchers,” said Thomas. “It’s exciting to know that community members are interested in my research and I look forward to future opportunities to share my results and findings and make an impact.”
The 3MT competition returned this year in virtual format that saw eight graduate students explain years of research in just three minutes.
Biology Master of Science student Elizabeth Houghton was awarded second place and $2,000 for her presentation, "Influence of postharvest deficit irrigation on sweet cherry cold hardiness in the Okanagan Valley."
“I really enjoyed having the opportunity to share my research with others through this competition,” said Houghton.
“Condensing my research into three minutes has taught me important skills that will help me throughout my graduate degree.”
As the winner of the 3MT final, Thomas will represent UBC Okanagan in the virtual Western Regional Three Minute Thesis competition on May 13, 2021.