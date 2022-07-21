Just before 11 a.m. this morning (Thursday, July 21, 2022), the report of a injured climber was received by 911.
Penticton Fire responded to the upper Evergreen RD area and located the injured party.
Due to the distance that the subject had to be evacuated, the Fire department requested support from Penticton Search and Rescue.
PENSAR responded with 16 personnel and four rescue vehicles.
The injured party was evacuated by rescue crews on a stretcher and transferred to BCEHS and transported to Penticton Regional Hospital.