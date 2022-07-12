Cell phones across Penticton should come to life at precisely 11 a.m. Thursday during a test of the city’s new emergency text notification system.
It will be the first test of the system, which is designed to ensure the public has quick access to emergency activations, alerts and orders.
“During an emergency, time is of the essence, and we want to deliver vital information as efficiently as possible,” said Mayor John Vassilaki in a press release.
“By signing up for the text notification system, residents can ensure they get emergency information directly to their mobile phone. If you haven’t signed up yet, I’d encourage everyone to do so.”
Subscribers to the emergency text notification service will only receive texts during an active emergency when an evacuation alert or order has been issued in the city as a result of a flood, fire or other emergency or disaster.
Residents can sign up by visiting penticton.ca/subscribe. While there, you can also sign up for email notifications about city news, meetings and events.