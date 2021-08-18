KELOWNA — Downtown residents in Kelowna have six months to renew their plots at a problem-plagued community garden.
People tending the plots tell of frequent and tense run-ins with homeless people who hang out and camp at the garden at the corner of St. Paul Street and Cawston Avenue.
“We’ve been pelted with our own tomatoes, had the watering hoses turned on us, and we’re always finding needles in the dirt,” says Kathy Short, who has one of the 16 plots in the garden.
Beyond problems at the garden, area residents cite issues such as property damage, bicycle theft, drug use, and an environment they say is menacing.
“Simply put, I’m afraid,” Short said, adding her building’s strata council decided in July to spend $25,000 from a contingency fund on improved security measures.
Most of the problems are attributed to the opening of a government-funded 50-bed homeless shelter in a nearby vacant building at 550 Doyle Ave.
The shelter, on property owned by UBC Okanagan and slated for a downtown campus, opened last fall and was supposed to have closed in March.
But its operations were extended through September and it’s unclear if another extension will be granted beyond then.
Kelowna’s Gospel Mission manages the Doyle Avenue shelter using funds from BC Housing.
Carmen Rempel, the Mission’s executive director, says she’s aware of the issues at the community garden, as well as the other reported problems in the area — a mix of commercial premises, condos, and single-family homes — and sympathizes with those who feel it’s becoming too challenging to continue keeping up their plots.
“I’m so acutely aware of the concerns we have in the neighbourhood,” Rempel said. “And I’m not blowing smoke when I say this is a top priority for us because we are really committed to being good neighbours.”
But she says efforts in the past two weeks by the Mission’s outreach and security workers to talk to people camping and spending the day at the garden have determined that most of them are not, in fact, residents of the Doyle Avenue shelter. Instead, she says, they’re people who overnight elsewhere.
“Those folks who are hanging out at the garden, and in the alley, and by the Legion and in that area, they’re not residents of our Doyle shelter,” Rempel said.
“The vast majority of them are folks who are staying at the outdoor sheltering site over on Weddell Place,” she said referring to the city’s designated camping location in the downtown north end.
People can stay at Weddell between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.
“When they pack up to leave in the morning, they have nowhere to be. So they play this game of cat-and-mouse with the police and bylaw where they go from spot to spot around the city all day long until 7 o’clock, when they go back to the outdoor shelter,” Rempel said.
“Because our shelter is there, we get a lot of the neighbourhood concern come to us. But our Doyle Avenue shelter actually helps reduce the amount of people in the garden and the area who are being problematic and causing those negative experiences with residents and business owners,” Rempel said.
“What we need are more shelters, not less.”
In recent weeks, problems around the Royal Canadian Legion branch on nearby Bertram Street have intensified, branch president John Cashin said.
“Things weren’t so bad when that shelter first opened, but it’s gotten a lot worse,” Cashin said. “This morning, one of our girls was scared to death to come into work, there were so many people camped out and hanging around the front, back and sides of our building.”
The Legion hasn’t been broken into, Cashin said, likely because it’s long had bars on its windows, some of which have been smashed. And he says many of those around the building don’t seem particularly menacing. “Some of them are quite polite,” he said. “But the garbage that’s all around every morning is just terrible.”
As far as he can tell, Cashin said he also believes most of those causing problems in the area are not staying at the Doyle Avenue shelter. “I think it’s their friends and other people who come along during the day and into the night,” Cashin said.
Regardless of who’s causing the problems, the city and RCMP need to do more to help residents and business owners feel safe in the area, said one woman, who wanted to stay anonymous to avoid any retaliation.
“If this was Glenmore or the Mission, things wouldn’t be this way. People wouldn’t stand for it,” said the woman. “But because it’s downtown, the attitude seems to be, ‘Oh well, get used to it. It’s all part of the great experience of living downtown.’”
Plot tenders at all community gardens in the Central Okanagan normally must indicate by October whether they want the space again the following spring. But enough of them have contacted the non-profit society that manages all such gardens to express concerns about goings-on at the St. Paul site that they’ve been given until next April to say if they want to retain their plot.
“Normally, fees must be paid by Oct. 31, but in light of current circumstances, that deadline will not be enforced,” society directors wrote in an email to the St. Paul Street gardeners. “I would encourage all of you to wait and see what things look like in the spring.”