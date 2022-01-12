Plenty has changed in the world over the past 25 years, but not the formula by which Oliver elected officials’ pay is calculated.
Back in 1996, the town set individual pay rates for the mayor, councillors and water councillors, then tied future annual increases to the consumer price index so compensation kept pace with inflation.
But, with a municipal election coming in October 2022 and the 25-year gap standing out like a sore thumb, Oliver council voted this week to accept a staff recommendation to establish a citizens’ committee to study the issue.
“I like the idea of having a community panel be in charge of the review,” said Coun. Aimee Grice.
“I think the more public input we can have, the better. I think it will probably create more trust rather than having it done internally.”
“It doesn’t mean we have to accept their recommendation,” added Coun. Larry Schwarzenberger, “but I think it’s a good time to take a look at it before the upcoming election.”
In 1996, the mayor’s annual salary was set at $20,586, which grew to $29,601 in 2021 thanks to inflationary increases.
A councillor’s pay has risen from $10,979 to $15,787, while a water councillor’s rate has grown from $4,117 to $5,920.
Data presented by town staff showed Oliver’s elected officials are paid less than peers in comparison communities like Osoyoos, Summerland and Peachland, but more than peers in Armstrong, Grand Forks and Princeton.
“We fit in the pack very well in terms of what we’re paid today, so I’m not sure that we need to review the bylaw,” said Coun. David Mattes, who felt staff’s time could be better spent doing things other than setting up and supporting the citizens’ committee.
“Twenty-five years ago, they set it up to follow the CPI, which, to me, has kept us in line with other municipalities.”
Water Coun. Rick Machial was the only other dissenting voice, describing the review as a “giant waste of time.”
Diane Vaykovich, the town’s corporate officer, said she plans to structure the committee similar to one established in 2019 by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen for its own pay review.
That five-person panel, which was drawn from local communities and favoured people with local government or finance experience, was assembled to make recommendations in response to a change in the federal tax code that eliminated a longstanding perk for politicians that exempted one-third of their wages from taxes.
The RDOS committee eventually recommended in favour of an 11.9% pay hike, which the RDOS board accepted.
The RDOS board struck its committee at the urging of its Penticton directors, who went through a similar exercise of their own that year.
Penticton’s committee recommended a 20% pay hike for the mayor and 17% for councillors, both of which were accepted.